Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's video with Jacqueline Fernandez sets internet on fire!

New Delhi: Aim Riaz's journey on popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' has been extremely entertaining. He amassed huge fandom—all thanks to the super-strong social media support which kept him going inside the house. Asim managed to finish his 'Bigg Boss 13' stint as a finalist in top 2, with TV actor Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy.

Days after the show, Asim is still getting immense support from fans across the globe. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a boomerang video with Asim and put it up as her Instagram story, making netizens go crazy.

Check out the screengrab:

Looks like Jacqueline and Asim will be performing at some event as they are all geared up for the dance rehearsals.

Also, a fan club shared the boomerang video on Instagram.

When inside the house, WWE wrestler John Cena had twice posted Asim Riaz's picture on his Instagram which went viral for days. Renowned rapper Bohemia too praised Asim for playing the game well and for his rap skills.

Things surely look promising for this lad!