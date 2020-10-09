हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
jasleen matharu

Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's wedding pics go viral - Here's the truth

Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota&#039;s wedding pics go viral - Here&#039;s the truth
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet has exploded with questions, memes and what not after former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jasleen Matharu posted pictures with veteran singer and mentor Anup Jalota on social media. The pictures where the two are dressed in wedding attire has sent netizens into a tizzy!

However, before you jump the gun, here's the truth behind it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @anupjalotaonline

A post shared by Jasleen Matharu  (@jasleenmatharu) on

The fact is, Jasleen and Anup Jalota are working together in a Hindi movie titled 'Woh Meri Student Hai'. A few days back, Jasleen had shared the first look of the film with the annoucement of her project. 

Therefore, looks like the wedding look pictures are from the movie sets. Fans have dropped comments on her timeline expressing surprise and shock at the same time. 

Jasleen and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota were seen together as participants in 'Bigg Boss 12'. During their stay inside the house, the duo remained in highlights and hogged all the attention.

However, soon after the show, they denied any kind of relationship and maintained that these are all rumours. 

 

