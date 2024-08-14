Bigg Boss: Rajesh Khanna Rejected Rs 3.5 Cr To Be A Part Of The Show; Days Later When Agreed, The Channel Said NO

Mumbai: Rajesh Khanna who became the first superstar in Bollywood faced the worst downfall in his career. The star shut himself after seeing back-to-back failures and took refuge in alcohol. There was a time when Rajesh Khanan was given a chance to revive himself at least financially. The article shared by Indian Express claims that Rajesh Khanna was offered to be a part of the Bigg Boss show in 2009 and was given an offer of Rs 3.5 crore per episode.

Ali Preter John one of the veteran journalists recalled his conversations where he told how Mr Khanna was approached to do Bigg Boss, but he refused, " Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, “Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won’t work in such shows).” Colorrs was reportedly willing to offer the actor Rs 3.5 crore per episode. “I tried to convince him, but he said no. The Colors people told me they were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore for every episode he appeared in, but he said no.".

Ali recalled how Rajesh Khanna admitted doing it but was refused by the makers later, " A few days later, he called me and said he wanted to do the show, but by then Colors had lost interest."

It is claimed that the season that Rajesh Khanna was approached for was hosted by his rival and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Rajesh Khanna disliked Big B and his appearance near him and chose to stay away under one roof during his presence, claimed the journalist Ali Peter John. Rajesh Khanna left the world in 2012.