Bigg Boss star and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee marrying her co-star Vishal Singh, see viral Haldi pics!

New Delhi: Television actress and Bigg Boss star Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised her fans by dropping a picture from her Haldi ceremony. The actress, who won a million hearts with the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya looks vibrant in yellow and is seen enjoying her special moment with her rumoured beau and Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh. The couple looks adorable in the Haldi ceremony pictures which have gone viral on social media.

Dressed in yellow attire, Devoleena is glowing like a happy bride while Vishal strikes a pose in an off-white kurta with golden sequins. Devo can be seen wearing traditional Bengali Shakha Pola bangles which women don after marriage. Check out the video where the two can be seen grooving to the Bollywood song Chhokra Jawan.

In February this year, Devoleena posted photos with Vishal proposing to her but later clarified that it was only for a song.

Devoleena became a household name for playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the long-running popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was later seen in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 respectively.

She made her acting debut in Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto back in 2011.