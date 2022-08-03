NEW DELHI: Bollywood's adorable couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood. According to Bollywood Life, Bipasha is in her third month of pregnancy ad will be welcoming her child by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation on the same from the couple. Meanwhile, her fans can't control their excitement ever since the rumours of Bipasha-Karan expecting their first child surfaced on the internet. They are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the news with them.

Recently, Bipasha and Karan attended a family get-together and had a gala time with each other. Pictures and videos from the party went viral all over the internet and fans spotted Bipasha's baby bump. It was actress' sister Soni Basu's daughter's birthday. Bipasha shared her photos after the reports of her pregnancy went viral. The pictures show Bipasha, who is dressed in a yellow balloon dress, posing with her sisters - Soni and Vijayeta Basu, and mother Mamta Basu. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Bipasha captioned it, writing, "Basu babes".

Actor Karan Singh Grover also shared a few glimpses from the family get together on Instagram. Meanwhile, their fans started speculating if Bipasha was trying to hide her baby bump in the photos, as the actress was seen 'smartly' hiding herself from the lenses in the pics.

A fan wrote, 'cleverly hiding her baby bump'. While one wrote, 'Congratulations and God bless'.

Another said, 'Why can't u just wait for them to announce!'.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of 'Alone' in 2015 and soon fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and are on cloud nine these days. As per the entertainment portal, they are expected to announce their pregnancy anytime soon.