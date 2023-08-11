Bollywood News: 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Fame Imran Khan To Make A Comeback?

Mumbai: 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, on Thursday raised speculations around his Bollywood comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Imran Khan shared a screenshot of a post he wrote on Threads which reads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan joked that they wanted ‘Luck 2’.

Imran is not very active on social media and his latest post has raised fans’ excitement about his acting comeback. Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.“Jaane Tu - 2, I hate luv stories - 2, Break ke baad - 2 pleaseeeeeeee,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Laut aao Imran mazak nahi raha ab ye.”

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- all thanks to his charming looks.



After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to an 8-year-old daughter Imara.