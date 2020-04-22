Bollywood News: Janhvi Kapoor bakes carrot cake for sister Khushi Kapoor but her reaction will surprise you - Watch

New Delhi: The Kapoor star kids - Janhvi and Khushi give major sibling goals to fans. They are amongst the popular young celebs on social media and have a huge fanbase already. Janhvi recently turned chef and baked a carrot cake for sister Khushi.

However, looks like Khushi didn't like the cake that much and her expression after eating one scoop of it is epic. Janhvi had posted the video on her Instagram story which has been shared by various fan clubs. Watch it here:

The quarantine time seems to be bringing the loved ones closer, if not anything else. The 'stay home, stay safe' policy is important to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Khushi Kapoor is currently studying at New York Film Academy.

On the work front, Janhvi has 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht, Dostana and 'Roohi Afzana' in her kitty. 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' happens to be a Dharma Production. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.