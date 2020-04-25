हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shruti Haasan

Bollywood News: Shruti Haasan would neither stalk nor get stalked by ex

Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither."

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan revealed on social media that she would neither stalk her ex nor be stalked by her ex.

Shruti on Thursday night was playing the "Would you rather" game on Instagram stories where two options were given to her by the automated filter.

The options read: "Stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex."

Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither."

Shruti later shared a video of her "random moments" amid lockdown. The clip is a compilation of how the actress is passing time.

"Isolations diaries - because no one asked for this video log 0f random moments #insomnia#altj #Clara," she captioned the video, where she is seen sleeping, petting her cat, baking and doing the hula hoop among many other activities.

Recently, Shruti joined her father, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in the song "Avirum Anbum", which aims at spreading hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Kamal Haasan has penned and directed the number.

 

