Bollywood news: Vicky Kaushal reveals which actress was his first crush

Mumbai: Amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, actor Vicky Kaushal indulged in a chat with his fans on social media and shared that his first crush was Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Vicky on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories to treat his fans with a question-answer session.

A user asked the actor: "Who was your first crush in Bollywood"

The actor along with the question shared a photograph of himself along with Madhuri.

Another user questioned him about his most challenging film till date.

Vicky shared the poster of "Raman Raghav 2.0".

How's Vicky killing his time, one asked.

"Spending time with family, watching movies and shows, working out, occasionally yoga with mom, video calls with friends," he said.

Asked about his views about quarantine, Vicky said: "Most important thing to do right now! Be home. Be safe."