Boney Kapoor's domestic help tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, producer says 'all fine at home'

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's domestic help, Charan Sahu, at his residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai years has tested Coronavirus positive. The 23-year-old house help was unwell on Saturday evening (May 16, 2020) and Boney Kapoor sent him for tests, keeping in isolation.

After receiving the test report, the Society Authorities were informed, who in turn informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC and State Govt Authorities have begun the process of getting Charan Sahu into a quarantine centre.

Boney Kapoor added: “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”