हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests COVID positive

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. 

BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s staff member tests COVID positive

New Delhi: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, reports suggest that a staff member of Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the virus. 

A BMC official confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at one of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows has tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI.

Big B in his blog on Tuesday informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situations", saying he will connect with his fans later.

The BMC official said that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine COVID-19 tests.

Routine COVID-19 tests of the staffers were conducted from Amitabh Bachchan's team, the officer added.

"The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," he said.

He further added that the positive staff is asymptomatic.

Another senior official said that as per the guidelines they have followed COVID-19 protocol that includes contact tracing, testing and home quarantine of close contacts.

Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday.

"Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. Will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.

Following this post, fans of the screen icon flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care.

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh Bachchanamitabh bachchan staff COVIDamitabh bachchan house help covid positiveCOVID 19CoronavirusMumbaiOmicron
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a passionate kiss on Gehraiyaan poster - Check all 6 new posters

Must Watch

PT9M26S

Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi, only essential services will be approved