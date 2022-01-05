BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests COVID positive

New Delhi: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, reports suggest that a staff member of Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the virus.

A BMC official confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at one of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows has tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI.

Big B in his blog on Tuesday informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situations", saying he will connect with his fans later.

The BMC official said that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine COVID-19 tests.

Routine COVID-19 tests of the staffers were conducted from Amitabh Bachchan's team, the officer added.

"The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," he said.

He further added that the positive staff is asymptomatic.

Another senior official said that as per the guidelines they have followed COVID-19 protocol that includes contact tracing, testing and home quarantine of close contacts.

Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday.

"Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. Will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.

Following this post, fans of the screen icon flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care.

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)