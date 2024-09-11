New Delhi: Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora, has reportedly died of suicide on September 11, 2024. Initial reports suggest that he jumped off the third floor of their apartment around 9 am today. It has been learnt that Malaika, who was in Pune has rushed for Mumbai.

ANI took to Twitter (formerly known as X) and wrote: Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police

Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Malaika's ex-husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted at her parents' residence this morning after the news broke. Popular pap Viral Bhayani wrote: Shocking incident as Malaika's father, Anil Arora, was found dead in his building. Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach out to the family. The matter is still under investigation, and the cops are ascertaining the actual cause of the demise. #RIP #Prayers

Last year in July, Anil Arora was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress, along with her mother Joyce was spotted at the hospital. However, the reason for his admission was unknown. Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.