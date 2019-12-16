हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Britney Spears

Britney Spears begs netizens to stop bullying her

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen posing, twirling and dancing around. 

Britney Spears begs netizens to stop bullying her

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears has urged her fans and followers to stop posting mean things about her on social media.

The singer took to Instagram to ask her followers to refrain from getting mean as she shared an Instagram video to show her Christmas tree on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy holidays friends! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things! If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person. There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless," she posted along with three crying face emojis.

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen posing, twirling and dancing around. She is wearing a white crop top.

"Hi, guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year," she said.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Spears is planning to go to court next year over her custody arrangement with her former husband Kevin Federline.

They share two sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, and although custody was initially evenly split the deal changed this August.

A judge downgraded Spears to 30 per cent custody of her children. Although they agreed to this split in August, a source said that Spears now wants to alter the arrangement.

 

Tags:
Britney SpearsBritney Spears songsbullying
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan directed some scenes of 'Chehre': Producer

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th December 2019