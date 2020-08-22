हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI to grill Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, ask about Rhea Chakraborty and June 13-14 intervening night

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed by the CBI, which began its investigation in Mumbai on Friday (August 21, 2020). After interrogating late actor's cook Neeraj for hours, Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is under CBI scanner. 

CBI to grill Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s friend Siddharth Pithani, ask about Rhea Chakraborty and June 13-14 intervening night

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed by the CBI, which began its investigation in Mumbai on Friday (August 21, 2020). After interrogating late actor's cook Neeraj for hours, Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is under CBI scanner. 

According to sources, the CBI wants to ask a few pertinent questions from Pithani related to the intervening night of June 13 and 14. The CBI is keen on finding out the answers to these questions from Siddharth Pithani:

- Who all were present at Sushant's residence on June 13?
- Did you call the locksmith to open the actor's door?
- Who called the Mumbai police?
- Did you pull Sushant's body down while it was hanging, if yes, then who asked you to?
- How and when did you meet Sushant?
- Who all used to visit the actor at his place?
- On hearing about Disha Salian's death, what was Sushant's reaction?
- Did you and Sushant ever talked about Disha Salian's death, if yes, what did you discuss?
- Do you know Rhea Chakraborty? If yes, then how and what all do you know about her?
- How were Sushant and Rhea's relations and why did they fight lately?

These are a few questions which the CBI would want to ask Siddharth Pithani, who was also present at the house when the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

Meanwhile, the CBI will also probe the doctors, who performed an actor's post-mortem report at Cooper hospital.

