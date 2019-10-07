close

Chitra Bharati is a non political initiative: Subhash Ghai

Mumbai: Chitra Bharati, a three-day film festival organised by RSS-affiliate Bharati Chitra Sadhan, is a non-political initiative and will promote films and short films on the Indian ethos, says veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is an advisor for the fest.

Talking about being a part of the film festival, Ghai told IANS: "Chitra Bharti... is to promote films and short films on the Indian ethos, Indian stories and history... It's a non-political initiative and convinced me for its expression of the multicultural history of a country like India..."

According to reports, the films that will be showcased here have been chosen from 700 entries that came to them from young filmmakers and film students across the country.

The jury that selected the films includes filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Priyadarshan, Subhash Ghai, actress Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Kishi and BJP MP Kirron Kher, among others.

 

