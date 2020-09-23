Chitvan aka Amol Parashar opens up on shooting for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and 'Tripling 2'

Mumbai: Actor Amol Parashar, who is being lauded for his performance in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', took to social media to share fun trivia with his fans. He said that he shot for the film and Tripling 2 simultaneously and it was challenging, yet fun to step into the shoes of his diametrically opposite characters Osman (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare) and Chitvan (Tripling 2). While one is a crazy and funny guy, the other is an innocent and naive person.

He shares, “There was quite a bit of overlap in the shoot schedules, especially in the first 8-10 days when I was shooting for either on almost alternate days, in different cities. What does that mean? Shooting for Chitvan through the day, taking a late-night flight into Delhi, driving to Noida, catching a couple of hours of sleep before turning up as Osman on the set. And repeating this cycle back and forth.”

Amol was worried about the characters spilling into each other, hence he had to stay really focused. The actor felt content when he received numerous messages from his fans, applauding his versatility and acting skills. “When you have solid directors and co-actors, it helps to feed off their energies. What a crazy but satisfying process. And going by the reactions of people to Osman, I could confidently say we succeeded in being true to these very disparate characters. It gives me strength and confidence, and hunger to do more,” says the actor.