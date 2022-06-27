New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm after she announced her pregnancy and shared a cute photo with husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, the couple can be seen looking at the ultrasonography screen. She shared a second photo of a lion, lioness with their cub. She captioned her post, “Our baby ….. coming soon” along with emojis. Various celebrities took to the comment section to express joy at the happy news.



Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait”. Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting”. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion”. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani dropped in various heart and kisses emojis. Cousin Karisma Kapoor can’t wait. She commented, “Awwww can’t wait Congratulations to you both”.



Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha and others also congratulated the couple.



Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Welcome to the club mommy & daddy”. Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote in her Instagram story, “Kanchi masi has such a beautiful ring to it, no?” Karan Johar also shared an Instagram story that read, “So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can’t express my feeling…so so so excited! Love you Both”.

Netizens confused if ‘Brahamastra’ is Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby

While various internet users are over the moon after Alia announced her pregnancy just two months after the wedding, few others think the actress might be referring to ‘Brahamastra’ as her baby. One user commented, “It’s a strategy to promote brahmastra”. “Like seriously?,” commented another user. A third wrote, “Main nahin maanta video dikhao” (I don’t trust, show video). “Bramhastra hai,” another one wrote.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood’s debut ‘Heart of Stone’ along with Gal Gadot and Ranbir is currently promoting his period drama ‘Shamshera’. The couple is also awaiting the release of ‘Brahamastra’ - their first film together. ‘Brahamastra’ is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9 this year.