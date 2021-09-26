हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Daughter's Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan says 'society, culture would be dull without them'

On Daughter's Day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture with his daughter Shweta and penned a thoughtful message along with it.

Daughter&#039;s Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan says &#039;society, culture would be dull without them&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: On the occasion of Daughters' Day 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan highlighted how culture and society are enriched by the presence of daughters.

"Happy daughter's day .. SEPT 26 ..betia na hoti toh sansar, samaj, sanskriti..sab ke sab nadarat (Society, culture will be dull without daughters)," he wrote on Instagram.

 

Alongside the note, Big B posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh's gesture has won Shweta's heart.

Responding to the post, Shweta commented, "Love you Papa."

For the unversed, Shweta handles clothing label MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author. In 2018, she had launched her book 'Paradise Towers'.

