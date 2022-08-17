New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, shared a happy group picture from director David Dhawan`s 71st birthday bash in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, `The Kashmir Files` actor dropped a string of pictures, which he captioned, "With the birthday boy #DavidDhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best!#Friends #Actors."



In the first picture, the `Special 26` actor could be seen sharing a smile with the legendary director David Dhawan in their casual outfits. In another picture, actor-director and producer Satish Kaushik could be seen joining Anupam and David. The third post is a group picture, in which the `Baby` actor could be seen posing with Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. In the last group picture, actor Chunky Pandey can be seen joining the legendary actors. All of them could be seen donning black outfits for the big birthday bash.



Soon after the `Hum` actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emoticons."Old gems," a fan commented followed by red heart emoticons. Another fan wrote, "ALL LEGENDS".



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anupam will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya`s next family entertainer film `Uunchai` alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Apart from this, he will be seen in `The Signature` alongside Mahima Chaudhry, and `Kaagaz 2` to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema. The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it`s produced by Satish Kaushik production.



Recently, the actor announced another project with director Neeraj Pandey after `Baby`, `A Wednesday`, `Special Chabbis`, and `M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story`.