David Warner

David Warner as Hrithik Roshan and Baahubali Prabhas? Watch these viral videos to believe your eyes!

David Warner re-created the iconic scenes of Prabhas's Baahubali and Hrithik Roshan's famous films on Instagram dual videos.

David Warner as Hrithik Roshan and Baahubali Prabhas? Watch these viral videos to believe your eyes!
New Delhi: Australian cricketer David Warner's love for all things Bollywood has been proved yet again on social media. This time, he posted hilarious videos on Instagram as Baahubali Prabhas and desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Surprised? Well, you have to watch it to believe it. 

David Warner re-created the iconic scenes of Prabhas's Baahubali and Hrithik Roshan's famous films on Instagram dual videos. Take a look: 

The Australian cricketer entertained fans during the entire lockdown period. His amazing videos with wife Candice, daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae are a big hit on Instagram and TikTok. Fans showered all the love upon the star cricketer. 

Warner made his smashing TikTok debut earlier in April this year. In fact, his TikTok duet with none other than another social media savvy celebrity from this side of the world - Shilpa Shetty went viral on the internet. 

 

 

