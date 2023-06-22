Deepika Padukone Wants Fans To Guess This Yoga Pose, Alia Bhatt Responds

Deepika Padukone, one of the most successful and sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry, is not only a household name across the country, but she has also made a mark on the international stage with her Hollywood debut and Academy Awards appearance. Alongside her successful acting career, Deepika is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and being a fitness enthusiast by choice. Her glowing and flawless skin can be attributed to her disciplined diet and fitness regimen, with yoga playing a key role.

Deepika’s journey with yoga began a few years ago when she played the role of a yoga instructor in the film Gehraiyaan. Since then, yoga has been an integral part of her life.

On June 21, as the world celebrated International Yoga Day, Deepika took to social media to raise awareness about the ancient discipline. Sharing a picture of herself doing yoga, she asked her fans to guess the asana she was performing. While many of her fans took to the comment section and made their guesses, it was actress actress Alia Bhatt’s response that caught our attention.

Alia Bhatt comments on Deepika Padukone’s yoga picture

Alia, who is also a yoga enthusiast and often shares pictures of herself doing yoga, wrote, "Puppy pose," along with a nerd emoji.

Many others including RJ Abhinav and Gulshan Devaiah also posted engaging comments.

While Gulshan wrote, "Nice wall paper," RJ Abhinav commented, "Is it 'Bed k neeche chappal phasi (slipper stuck under the bed)' aasan?"

"Looking for a lost earring under the cupboard pose!!" another user commented.

On the other hand, a user, while describing the asana, wrote, "This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else."

Deepika Padukone’s next projects

Last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Deepika Padukone is now gearing up for Siddharth Anand's Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K in the pipeline.