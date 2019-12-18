Deepika Padukone can't take her eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her a chocolate cake—Watch viral video

New Delhi: What happens when the 'sexiest Asian man' in the world meets the most gorgeous Bollywood face? Well, it calls for a video capture. That's what exactly happened at Rohini Iyer's bash.

Hrithik Roshan, who is named the Sexiest Asian Man in the world by UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper's 16th edition recently and Deepika Padukone's video from the party has gone viral.

Several fan clubs have shared the video where Hrithik can be seen feeding Dippy darling a piece of chocolate cake. Watch it here:

Deepika can be seen totally in awe of the 'War' actor. The video has flooded the internet and netizens are loving the chemistry.

Incidentally, the two big Bollywood stars have not yet shared screen space together in any film. We hope after watching this video, filmmaker will surely put on their thinking caps and write a fab script for this stunning duo.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has also turned a producer with this biopic.

The film is releasing on January 10, 2020.