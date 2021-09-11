Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu stun in white, duo enjoys dinner together - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and renowned badminton champion PV Sindhu went on a dinner date on Saturday evening (September 11). The dynamic duo was spotted at the popular restaurant Bastian in Worli, Mumbai.

While Deepika was seen donning a chic white top with puffed sleeves and black pants, PV Sindhu rocked a white dress with a Tulip hem. The ladies were a vision in white, to say the least.

Check out their pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

PV Sindhu is a renowned badminton player and has secured medals at multiple events including the Oympics. Remarkably, she's the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion. In the recent Tokyo Olympics, she had won a bronze medal in Women's Singles Badminton.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is busy with many films such as Fighter, The Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's '83.