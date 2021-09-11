हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Trending: Can you spot Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in THIS viral pic from their modelling days?

Marc Robinson captioned a photo having known faces from the industry including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry among others.

Trending: Can you spot Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in THIS viral pic from their modelling days?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Back in the day, Bollywood beauties, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif modelled for various bigshot brands. Former top model-actor Marc Robinson took to his social media handles and dropped a major throwback picture, sending us on a nostalgia trip.

Marc Robinson captioned a photo having known faces from the industry including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry among others. He wrote: Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral @harrysuch

So, can you identify a few familiar faces in the photo? 

We can spot Deepika standing on the extreme right end with Katrina too. 

On the work front, Deepika is busy with Fighter, The Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's '83.

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan. This is the third instalment after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai respectively. She will be seen next in Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi.

 

