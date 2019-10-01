close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shares snippets of her school report card, Ranveer Singh posts hilarious comments

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone shared a few snippets of her school report card that had remarks by her teachers on her nature, her good and bad habits. Ranveer Singh like a good husband posted comments under every picture.

Deepika Padukone shares snippets of her school report card, Ranveer Singh posts hilarious comments

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone shared a few snippets of her school report card that had remarks by her teachers on her nature, her good and bad habits. Ranveer Singh like a good husband posted comments under every picture.

The first comment read ‘Deepika is very talkative in class’. To which Ranveer commented, "Troublemaker"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Another comment read ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions' and Ranveer couldn't agree more. He commented,  “Yes , teacher . I agree.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hmm

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 The last note read, ‘Deepika tends to day dream’. To which Ranveer wrote, “Head in the clouds,” with cloud and heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Really!?!?

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The powercouple of Bollywood Ranveer and Deepika stole everyone's thunder at the IIFA awards 2019. Their mushy videos and pictures from the award ceremony surfaced on social media. Thier outrageous outfits also became the center of everyone's attention.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy prepping up for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The film is primarily based on India's 1983 World Cup win. Apart from him, the film stars Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Interestingly, Deepika will also essay the piviotal role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She has also finished shooting for Chhapaak, which is biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. 
 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghReport card
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra performs dandiya with co-star Rohit Saraf in Ahmedabad-Watch

Must Watch

PT3M

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Shahpur, Kirni sectors, Indian Army retaliates