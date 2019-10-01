Deepika Padukone shares snippets of her school report card, Ranveer Singh posts hilarious comments

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone shared a few snippets of her school report card that had remarks by her teachers on her nature, her good and bad habits. Ranveer Singh like a good husband posted comments under every picture.

The first comment read ‘Deepika is very talkative in class’. To which Ranveer commented, "Troublemaker"

Another comment read ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions' and Ranveer couldn't agree more. He commented, “Yes , teacher . I agree.”

The last note read, ‘Deepika tends to day dream’. To which Ranveer wrote, “Head in the clouds,” with cloud and heart emojis.

The powercouple of Bollywood Ranveer and Deepika stole everyone's thunder at the IIFA awards 2019. Their mushy videos and pictures from the award ceremony surfaced on social media. Thier outrageous outfits also became the center of everyone's attention.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy prepping up for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The film is primarily based on India's 1983 World Cup win. Apart from him, the film stars Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Interestingly, Deepika will also essay the piviotal role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She has also finished shooting for Chhapaak, which is biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

