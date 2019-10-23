close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dev Patel

Dev Patel: 'Hotel Mumbai' is about unlikely heroes

"Hotel Mumbai" is based on the true story of the 26/11 terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Mumbai, in 2008.

Dev Patel: &#039;Hotel Mumbai&#039; is about unlikely heroes
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: "Slumdog Millionaire" actor Dev Patel says "Hotel Mumbai" is a tale of humanity and unlikely heroes, and that's what makes it special.

"Hotel Mumbai" is based on the true story of the 26/11 terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, in 2008.

"The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity," Dev said.

"And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them," he added.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment's project is set to hit the screens in India on November 29. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Armie Hammer.

Previously, Anupam had shared that working in the film made him learn the fact that the biggest lesson of his life was to value humanity above all.

"The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated but these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life - to value humanity above all," said Anupam.

 

Tags:
Dev PatelHotel Mumbai
Next
Story

Malaika Arora puts on dancing shoes for birthday bash

Must Watch

PT3M19S

J&K's DGP addresses Press conference on Pulwama encounter