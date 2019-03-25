Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson amid controversy

Washington: American singer Diana Ross is standing up for her late friend and singer Michael Jackson amid resurfaced allegations of sex abuse against the late pop star in the explosive documentary 'Leaving Neverland'. Recently, Ross shared a message on her Twitter handle defending her late longtime friend, as she seemingly admonished those speaking out against Jackson.

"This is what`s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE," the 74-year-old star wrote.In addition to sharing an enduring friendship, Ross has worked with Jackson several times over the years. The duo had shared screen space in `The Wiz` (1978) and the late King of Pop also wrote and produced Ross` 1982 single `Muscles`.

Ross was also named the secondary caregiver for Jackson`s three children--Prince Michael (22), Paris (20) and 17-year-old Blanket, who now goes by Bigi -- in the singer`s will, reported People. Ross's message of support comes as fellow singer Barbra Streisand clarified her own statements regarding the sexual abuse allegations made against Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the documentary.

Streisand recently drew flak when she told The London Times as cited by E! News, that while she "absolutely" believed Jackson`s accusers, they were "thrilled to be there," and that the singer`s alleged behaviour "didn`t kill them."The 76-year-old artist later apologised for her remarks, taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn`t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way."

"Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth," she added. The late singer`s family denounced 'Leaving Neverland' and denied the shocking resurfaced allegations from accusers Robson and Safechuck, as well as past similar accusations made against Jackson, who was acquitted of charges of sexually abusing a different boy, in a 2005 trial, reported E! News. Following the broadcast of the documentary, several brands like Starbucks and Louis Vuitton have distanced themselves from Jackson.

The film stirred controversy, drawing mixed reactions from the public. The late singer's family criticised the film, while, many fans and supporters of Jackson staged protests against the broadcast of the documentary. Earlier this month, HBO aired 'Leaving Neverland' which details allegations of sexual abuse committed by the late King of Pop. The documentary tells the story of two men Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Both of the men say that they met Jackson as children when the singer was at the height of his fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They allege that Jackson sexually abused them, causing them trauma lasting into their adulthood. Jackson`s estate has criticised the film, previously calling it "tabloid character assassination."