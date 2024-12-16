Did Samantha Drop A Subtle Hint At Naga Chaitanya Cheated Her With Sobhita Before Divorce? Old Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: An old interview of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, during the promotions of her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, has resurfaced online, sparking speculation about her comments possibly hinting at infidelity in her previous marriage with Naga Chaitanya.

In the interview, when asked if she would ever be a spy in real life, Samantha replied playfully: “No, not a spy. I don’t have those traits.” When the journalist pressed further, asking if she had ever tried being one, Samantha added: “In the show, yes, I did. But in real life? Thinking back, I wish I had.”

Her co-star Varun Dhawan burst into laughter and even bowed his head, seemingly amused by her remark. This moment quickly went viral, with fans speculating that Samantha was subtly hinting at being cheated on in her previous relationship.

Many Samantha fans linked her statement to the timeline of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and his subsequent relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, which became public in 2022. The couple recently tied the knot in December 2024, sparking a wave of online criticism from Samantha’s fans, who accused Chaitanya of moving on too quickly.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, once considered one of the most beloved couples in Tollywood, announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage. While the duo refrained from sharing specific reasons for their split, rumours of infidelity and differences in priorities often made headlines.

Despite the emotional turbulence, Samantha has remained focused on her career and is currently single. She continues to receive immense support from her fans, who admire her resilience and grace in dealing with personal struggles.

While Samantha’s comment may have been lighthearted, it has reignited discussions about her past, proving how deeply fans remain invested in her story.

