Did you know Amitabh Bachchan shot action sequences in sub-zero temperatures for Chehre?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming thriller 'Chehre' featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead is slated to release on August 27, 2021. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since its posters, teaser, and hard-hitting dialogue promos were released online.

Sharing a trivia about Chehre making, producer Anand Pandit revealed how Big B shot at stunning locales of Europe to give an authentic global touch to the mystery thriller. Also, despite several challenges, Bachchan senior shot his action sequences in extreme weather conditions.

Producer Anand Pandit said, “We wanted to shoot in unexplored scenic locations of Europe to provide due justice and authenticity to the script. The incessant snow had indeed made shooting difficult in some places but thanks to Mr Bachchan and the entire team’s sheer professionalism everything went smoothly. Even in sub-zero conditions when we thought it wouldn’t be possible to shoot, Bachchan Saab was the first one on set. His commitment was an inspiration for all of us on set. The entire crew pulled together with dedication to ensure the shoot wrapped up in record time, and it was an experience to remember for life!”

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.