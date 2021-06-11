Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, family friend gives latest health update!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has finally been discharged from hospital, and his ocean of fan following can now heave a sigh of relief. The 98-year-old legend was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in Khar after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain a few days back.

A close family friend Faisal Farooqui gave the latest health update of the legendary actor and tweeted from Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, thanking God and fans. He wrote: With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate

Dilip Kumar was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since been in the ICU ward. He was on oxygen support and not on the ventilator as reported by a few.

دلیپ صاحب پر الله کی رحمت اور شفقت ہے...وہ ہسپتال سے گھر جا رہے ہیں

آپ لوگوں کیدواؤں سے

فیصل فاروقی #DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the suburban hospital provided an update regarding Kumar's health and said, "Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support."

On Sunday, Dr Parkar had affirmed that the actor's condition is stable now and said, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.