Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor's pleural aspiration procedure a success, to be discharged on this date!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar fans can heave a sigh of relief as doctors have successfully performed the pleural aspiration procedure. His health update was shared on Twitter by close family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Faisal Farooqui shared the Dilip Kumar health update on the latter's Twitter handle. He wrote: Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut)

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai a few days back. He was rushed to hospital after complaining of breathing issues, and was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since been in the ICU ward. He was on oxygen support and not on the ventilator as reported by a few.

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the suburban hospital provided an update regarding Kumar's health and said, "Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support."

On Sunday, Dr Parkar had affirmed that the actor's condition is stable now and said, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.