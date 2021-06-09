हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dilip kumar health update

Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor's pleural aspiration procedure a success, to be discharged on this date!

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai a few days back. 

Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor&#039;s pleural aspiration procedure a success, to be discharged on this date!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar fans can heave a sigh of relief as doctors have successfully performed the pleural aspiration procedure. His health update was shared on Twitter by close family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Faisal Farooqui shared the Dilip Kumar health update on the latter's Twitter handle. He wrote: Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut)

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai a few days back. He was rushed to hospital after complaining of breathing issues, and was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since been in the ICU ward. He was on oxygen support and not on the ventilator as reported by a few. 

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the suburban hospital provided an update regarding Kumar's health and said, "Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support."

On Sunday, Dr Parkar had affirmed that the actor's condition is stable now and said, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
dilip kumar health updateDilip Kumar healthDilip KumarSaira BanuDilip Kumar hospitalised
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra didn't shower for 2 days for a scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar!

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Know the answer to every question related to 'Long COVID'