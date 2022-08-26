Diljit Dosanjh gives a shoutout in support of 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala'

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most-loved celebs in the industry today. He has always spoken up for the right and recently, he took to social media and lend his voice to the fans who are seeking 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.'

Recently, Dosanjh shared a poster of the candle march held for Sidhu on his social media. On Thursday, Moose Wala's family members led a candle march in Mansa district of Punjab. Many fans came along to march in order to get justice for the singer's untimely death.

In an Instagram post, Moosewala's family urged those who could not participate in the candle march to do the same in their town or localities. The caption read, "We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the candle march, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms."

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.