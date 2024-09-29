New Delhi: Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. For the very first time, the singer introduced his family to the audience, and videos of this touching moment are now going viral on social media.

While performing, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor paused to bow in front of a woman, later revealed to be his mother. He hugged her tightly and lifted her hand, proudly announcing to the crowd, "By the way, this is my mom." The emotional exchange brought tears to his mother's eyes.

Diljit then turned to another woman, bowing in front of her and shaking her hand. He introduced her to the audience as his sister, saying, "My family has come here today."

After completing his tour abroad, the singer is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of the 'Dil-Luminati' Tour.

Diljit, in a note shared by the team of Saregama, said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

"Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November