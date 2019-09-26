close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani: I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity

Actress Disha Patani raises the temperature whenever she shares her photos of working out or just posing by a pool in a bikini. Her fans think she is hot, but she begs to differ.

Disha Patani: I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani raises the temperature whenever she shares her photos of working out or just posing by a pool in a bikini. Her fans think she is hot, but she begs to differ.

"I don't consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It's only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear 'hot'! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity," Disha told IANS.

As for social media, she said: "Social media is a part of my life. I definitely am an active user on social media handles like Instagram, but I like to keep reminding myself that there is a life outside the Internet and I make it a point to balance out my time on social media."

The "Baaghi 2" actress recently unveiled her YouTube channel.

Tags:
Disha Patanibaaghi 2
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana to take a long break to be with family

Must Watch

PT8M18S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 news of the day