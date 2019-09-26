Disha Patani: I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani raises the temperature whenever she shares her photos of working out or just posing by a pool in a bikini. Her fans think she is hot, but she begs to differ.

"I don't consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It's only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear 'hot'! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity," Disha told IANS.

As for social media, she said: "Social media is a part of my life. I definitely am an active user on social media handles like Instagram, but I like to keep reminding myself that there is a life outside the Internet and I make it a point to balance out my time on social media."

The "Baaghi 2" actress recently unveiled her YouTube channel.