Disha Patani, Rumoured Serbian Boyfriend Alexander Visit Mumbai Cafe, Leave Together In Same Car

New Delhi: B-Town bombshell Disha Patani was on Friday spotted with her rumoured Serbian boyfriend Alexander Alex Ilic. The two were casually dressed up and were papped after exiting an eatery in Mumbai.

Disha looked gorgeous as always in a white crop top which she paired with grey boyfriend denims and white shoes. She also carried a stylish black sling bag to complete her look. Alexander, on the other hand, was seen in a black tank top and green bottoms. Take a look at their video below:

A few days back, Disha shared a picture of her friend Aleksander Alex Ilic who had got the diva’s face tattooed on his forearm. The photo shared by Disha on Instagram Stories, shows Aleksander wearing a black sleeveless tee, and flaunting Disha’s face tattooed on one of his arms. The tattoo is in the form of anime. Alek also shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein he can be seen undergoing the process of tattoo creation. However, as netizens started to speculate if the diva has moved on in her life, and has found love again, Disha quashed the buzz and called Aleksander her BFF. The actress wrote in the caption, "Im so touched alexii So lucky to have you my friend #bff @iamaleksandarilic", followed by a red heart and flower emoji.

The actress was previously in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. While they never officially confirmed their relationship status, rumours were rife that they were more than just best friends.

'Kyun Karu Fikar' is sung by Nikhita Gandhi. Vayu has worked on the lyrics, while Vaibhav Pani has composed and produced the music of 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be next seen in 'Yodha', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The actress also has 'Kanguva' with South superstar Suriya in her kitty.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.