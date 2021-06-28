Disha Patani sizzles internet with her latest bikini photo from a stunning beach

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani defines hotness. The 29 years old sent the internet into a meltdown on Sunday (June 27) after she posted a breathtaking photo of herself in a white bikini amidst water.

The picture looks like a postcard, with a scenic background. A sky scattered with clouds and birds flying and a beach in one corner of the photo is filled with lush green trees and a monument in the background. While in the foreground there is a vast expanse of a water body amidst which Disha is standing and looking like a vision.

The actress, who has a massive 44.6 million followers on Instagram, posted the image with just two emojis and no description. Disha’s sister Khushboo showered love in the comment section. “Wah water and you . Amazing click,” commented Khushboo. The actress’ fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

“Hottieee,” wrote one, while another wrote, “Mermaid,” wrote another.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which also starred her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in important roles. This was Disha’s second collaboration with Salman. She had earlier worked with the superstar in the 2019 film Bharat which also had Katrina Kaif.

The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller Ek Villain 2, alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.