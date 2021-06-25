हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani shows off her scintillating moves in new Pepsi commercial, shares sneak-peek video - Watch

Disha Patani recently dropped a sneak-peek video of her new Pepsi commercial on Instagram. 

Disha Patani shows off her scintillating moves in new Pepsi commercial, shares sneak-peek video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has slowly become a brand favourite celeb. She recently dropped a sneak-peek video of her new Pepsi commercial on Instagram. Looking absolutely young and fresh, Disha rocked her dance moves.

She captioned the post reading: When it gets too to handle, you know it’s time to hit refresh with aur bhi zyada refreshing Pepsi. #PepsiAurBhiZyadaRefreshing @pepsiindia

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

Disha has a solid 44.4 million follower base on Instagram alone and that explains her popularity on social media.

 

