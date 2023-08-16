Disha Patani To Make Directorial Debut With Kyun Karu Fikar, Drops Teaser

New Delhi: Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani has mesmerized fans and audiences alike with her acting prowess and captivating on-screen charisma. Beyond her successful films and iconic dance sequences, she's solidified her position as a leading figure in the industry.

Now, she's preparing to step into the world of directing with her debut music video titled 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. Teasing her directorial debut, Disha unveiled a teaser for the music video, accompanied by the much-awaited release date, intensifying the excitement for her fans.

As Disha Patani drops the teaser of her directorial debut music video, Disha captioned on her social media, "Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known? Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar. Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel"



Within the teaser, Disha gives a carefree vibe as she savors the tranquil beach waves. Sporting denim shorts paired with a turquoise blue top, her ever-stunning appearance remains consistent.



From 'Hui Malang' to 'Slow Motion' to 'Do You Love Me', Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' it is going to be a separate single, and honestly, the poster is giving crazy international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to being carefree, and we definitely cannot wait for the actress to show her directorial skills in this video.

On the work front Disha Patani will next be seen in 'Yodha' opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in the pipeline.