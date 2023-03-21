Disha Patani's Killer Dance Moves In Bold Black Corset Dress Burns Internet, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Disha Patani often turn heads with her boldness. The diva is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. The 'Malang' actor on Monday took to social media and dropped a sizzling video of her where she is seen grooving to music beats. The video has since then gone viral on the internet.

Disha, who has a strong base on social media and keeps her fans entertained with regular updates from her daily life. She often shares hot pics and videos of herself as well. In the latest video, the B-Town diva is seen showcasing some hot moves in a bold black corset mini dress as she set the stage on fire. Take a look at the video embedded above.

Disha, who was recently a part of Akshay Kumar-led 'The Entertainment Tour', hogged attention for her bonohomie with Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the tour. The two B-Town beauties shared several photos and videos from their outings in the North America on social media, serving some friendship goals.

Meanwhile, Disha is rumoured to be dating model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off the screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has 'Project K' and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.