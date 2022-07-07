Emraan Hashmi flaunts chiselled body, trains hard in gym: Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, dropped a workout video, in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs and well-toned body.Taking to Instagram, the `Jannat` actor captioned the video, " In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards !! ."



In the video, the `Murder` actor donned black shorts and matching sports shoes. He can be seen inside a gym, working out on his chest with complete dedication.Soon after Emraan shared this video, fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons and the actor gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens.



`Malang` director Mohit Suri commented, "the real hero!! Mera bhai" "King is back" a user commented followed by heart emoticons. The `Raja Natwarlal` actor has been frequently sharing his workout videos on his Instagram for a very long time and fans showered love on him for his dedication.



Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the `Awarapan` actor will be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film `Tiger 3`, and he will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.Apart from that, he will be seen in `Selfie` alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License`.