Entertainment news: Kareena Kapoor looking for right script to work with sister Karisma Kapoor

'Mentalhood' marks Karisma Kapoor's return to acting after a long time, and Kareena Kapoor feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film.

"We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider," said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma's debut web series, 'Mentalhood'.

'Mentalhood' marks Karisma's return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen. "I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. 'Mentalhood' is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers," Kareena said.

