Esha Deol, Husband Bharat Takhtani Announce DIVORCE After 11 Years Of Marriage - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actress Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani have announced separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple have been blessed with two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. In a recent joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani expressed that their separation is a mutual and amicable decision. However, they emphasized that the well-being of their two children is their top priority during this significant shift in their lives. The statement also requested privacy for the family.

Back in 2012, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in a discreet traditional ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughters in 2017 and 2019. In 2023, it came across as bizarre when Bharat was noticeably absent from Esha's birthday celebration on November 2, 2023, and Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash on October 16, 2023.

Esha Deol, known for her Bollywood debut in the 2002 film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', has had a successful career with hits like 'LOC: Kargil' (2003), 'Yuva' (2004), 'Dhoom' (2004), 'Dus' (2005), and 'No Entry' (2005). Additionally, she participated as a gang leader on Roadies X2 in 2012 and made her streaming debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, followed by 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' on Amazon Mini TV last year.

In 2023, Esha achieved a significant milestone as she won a National Award for Special Mention in the Non-Feature Films category for her short film 'Ek Duaa'. The year 2023 has been particularly successful for the Deol family. Fans across the country drooled over Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol starring in blockbuster films such as Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2', and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.