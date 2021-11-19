हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma, Tushaan Bhindi become parents, share FIRST pic of daughter Ava

Actress Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi had tied the knot on May 15, 2021, in Australia.

Evelyn Sharma, Tushaan Bhindi become parents, share FIRST pic of daughter Ava
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, have welcomed their first child together.

Sharma announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram alongside a photo with the newborn.

She didn't reveal the birth date of the baby but shared that they have named her Ava Rania Bhindi.

"The most important role of my life #mommy to @avabhindi," she wrote.

 

Sharma, best known for starring in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Saaho' and 'Yaariyan', had announced her pregnancy in July.

Bhindi and Sharma got married on May 15 last year in Brisbane, Australia. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Evelyn Sharmatushaan bhindiEvelyn Sharma babyEvelyn Sharma pregnancyEvelyn Sharma daughter
Next
Story

Aryan Khan marks third weekly presence at NCB office in drugs case

Must Watch

PT7M47S

What did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra say after withdrawal of farm laws?