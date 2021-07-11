हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Evelyn Sharma

Newly-weds Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi announce their first child, actress flaunts baby bump!

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who got hitched to Tushaan Bhindi in May this year, recently confirmed her pregnancy in an interview and subsequently in a social media post.

Newly-weds Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi announce their first child, actress flaunts baby bump!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Evelyn Sharma

New Delhi: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who got hitched to Tushaan Bhindi in May this year, recently confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with a leading daily. The actress revealed that she is elated with the news and called it the 'best birthday gift'. The 'Yaariyan' actress informs that the child will be born in Australia and later, hope to visit all their family members when COVID restrictions ease up.

She told the Times of India, “We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future.” The parents-to-be inform us that the child will be born in Australia. “We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” she adds.

On Sunday (July 11), she had also taken to Instagram to share a picture of her baby bump and captioned it saying, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms" referring to her soon-to-be-born baby. In the pictures, she's seen with that distinct pregnancy glow and cradles her baby bump with her hand.

 

Actress Evelyn Sharma got married to her long term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. In June, she had taken to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia.

While Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur, Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Nautanki Sala’ among others.

