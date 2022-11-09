Exclusive: 'Dil Mein Baje' singer Neha Pandey talks about juggling work in India, UK and UAE, read on

New Delhi: Musician Neha Pandey has been making headlines for her solo tracks. Some of her songs are also written in Arabic and now, she is thrilled to announce her newest single, 'Dil Mein Baje.'

The song is a peppy, foot-tapping number with an aesthetic pop-retro look flowing through it, that makes it look all the more visually experimental. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, Neha opened up about all the challenges she faced, she revealed the hurdles in her journey and also talked about the mantra that makes her keep going.

1. Tell us about your journey from India to Dubai.



The journey has been intense and has never been a boring moment in my life - professionally or personally. Always been the fastest Ferrari roller coaster ride (pun intended). While India gave me roots, Dubai laid the foundation for me and UK keeps me blooming alongside. Here I am a global desi (one of my several descriptions)- between UAE, UK, and India juggling work and personal life. While in India I learned music, gained the art and feel of music (thanks to my dad), won a zee national contest, and was among the top pop contests in India in the early 2000s. It was tough initial few years as I grappled with my life alone post my parents died - who was my best supporters. When initially I moved to UAE, It became a challenge to pursue music as I got married and moved to Dubai. I was like living without oxygen not writing songs and then becoming a mother. But ironically that really pushed me harder POSITIVELY towards music again. My son was the precursor to get me back on track after that it has just been this v focused progressive yet tough journey in my music, business, and motherhood. No pain no gain - as they say. I could create write and sing songs with an immense pool of artists including Bollywood in UAE. Though I never confined myself to Bollywood ALONE, and I was criticised for doing several genres too. That didn’t stop me from experimenting with my music. I wanted to reach out to every human regardless of caste, religion, creed, or demographic positioning.

2. As you are the first Indian to sing a straight-up Arabic song. So how were the experience and response?



It has been absolutely fulfilling and motivating. In fact, I do have another original Arabic song in the pipeline. Completely different style from mine again. It will be a surprise for the listeners. Especially for someone who cannot speak Arabic, singing and trying to do justice to the soul of my Arabic songs have been extremely escalating.

3. After Dil Mein Baje what’s next in the offing, any further Bollywood, International collaborations that we can look forward to?

Yes, I am looking forward to amazing international collaborations after Dil Mein Baje.

4. Your song "Dil Mai Baje" is available on which platforms?

All major streaming platforms. Keep up to date with the news on my social media handles. Instagram @realnehapandey and Facebook @OfficialNehaPandey where you will get all future insights into my current song project and future projects both musical and personal.

5. Do you have any plans to come in acting as you have several things in your hat right now?



I was offered a few in the past for a few Bollywood / web series projects but never felt the time was right. I am open to good opportunities if I am approached with the right scripts.

6. You have a deep interest in Fashion, skincare, healthcare, and lifestyle. Are you planning to launch any company in these sectors in the future?

I am absolutely obsessed with skincare beauty, fashion, and food & lifestyle-related topics (obviously after my music). Oh and did I miss out on anything else? Being a businesswoman in Dubai besides an artist I always looked for good lucrative business possibilities and I am not ruling out the idea you mentioned.

7. Your Mantra for life.

My Mantra for life is " Turning tears to tunes (and more happier ones)".

Neha rose to fame by participating in the Channel V Popstars back in 2003, where she was chosen as the city finalist. She is currently based out of Dubai but grew up in Dehradun, Lucknow, and Delhi.