EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan has NOT yet said 'yes' to Atul Agnihotri's Hindi adaptation of a Korean film!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all geared up to put on his 'host' shoes for the biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. But speculation about his upcoming projects refuses to slow down. Recently, it was reported that Salman has signed filmmaker Atul Agnihotri's Hindi adaptation of a famous

Amid the rumours about Salman Khan’s next film which is supposedly an adaptation of a Korean movie, an industry source revealed the truth. The source confirmed to us, "The rights of the film are with the producer Atul Agnihotri and his banner Reel Life Production. They are adapting the film in Hindi. The adaptation will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta who has directed Raid and No One Killed Jessica in the past."

The source further added, "Casting is not yet finalized, even the pre-production is yet to begin."

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Venkatesh in the pivotal part.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. He has 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandes in his kitty.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to start from October 1 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.