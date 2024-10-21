Exclusive: Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up About Not Taking Any Career Advice From Sister Kajol And Ajay Devgn Due To This Reason

Tanishaa Mukerji may belong to a filmy family, but the actress didn't get the kind of recognition her sister Kajol and mother Tanuja received in showbiz. Now Tanishaa is all set to make her OTT debut and before the release, she exclusively got candid with Zee News English.

We quizzed the actress about her OTT debut. We questioned how much she enjoys the format, "I have always had a massive amount of respect and admiration for the way OTT platforms operate and its wonderful pool of artists. I have always loved the quality of content that usually comes on OTT and I feel some of the content that have come on OTT in the last few years has been incredible and immensely respected. I always wanted to start my work as an OTT actor but was waiting for the right project and time. Luckily for me and by God's grace, 'Veer Murarbaji' worked out and I am extremely happy and thrilled to have started working here. I feel I am being welcomed with open arms and I hope the journey continues to move like this going forward as well."

Tanishaa has gained more fame by doing reality shows compared to films, when asked about the same she said," I partially agree with you here. Yes without any doubt, shows like Jhalak have given me a lot of love. However, my first point of recognition has always been films and I have been blessed to have had a loyal audience since the time I have been doing films. So yes, reality shows have certainly amplified that following. However, it can't be compared to the fame gratification, and love of the audience I received when I started doing films. Reality shows have been an extension of that love and adulation and I am blessed that way."

When said her journey in Bollywood was unique and quite interesting, and has done films way ahead of its time e.g 'Neil N Nikki'? Is this the good phase for budding new actors compared to the time she started, "Definitely this is a better phase for actors because there’s so much more work out there. I also think that when I started, there were fewer people. So, now, it might be a good phase with lot more work. But it’s also lot more competition. I think every phase is about your journey and how you tackle your career. 'Neil N Nilki' made a huge impact on people’s minds and views and the way everything about it went."

She said, "I think, as a character, Nikki made a huge impact on a lot of women. That’s what being an actor is about. It is to make an impact. Today, it is not about the number of films that you do. It is about that one film or two films that makes that kind of impact to stand out. Yes, there’s a lot of content but you can also get lost in that content. You can be doing one film after the other but you aren’t making the kind of impact you should be making. One might do 100 films yet not have 1 impact film and similarly, one might do 10 films and have 5 impact films. I think what’s happening with cinema and OTT today is making an impact. I think I did it many years ago with Neil N Nikki. I think all the stars that have become stars have always done that with their films. Today, the reason why we don’t have many superstars is because you don’t actually see that impact being made through cinema and their films. They are doing a lot of work but there’s necessarily not that impact."

When asked about not having a successful run in her career compared to her family, and asked about her journey," Like I said, everyone has an individual journey and I have never brought up with the attitude of comparison. I have always been brought up with the attitude of finding your abilities and highlighting that. I think each one is an individual and each one has their fabulous journeys and careers. I think anyone might be extremely successful in the public eye but its also the journey that they have had that matters. I have never been the one to compare and so I really don’t think that’s a part of my personality".

Asked about following any advice from sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, "Well, I am someone who always listens to everyone and eventually follows her own heart and instinct. The best thing about this approach is that it teaches you accountability. If you get success, the credit is yours and if you fail, then also it's your responsibility in terms of how you handle it, keep that behind and move forward. While I always admire the good work around me, especially of Kajol and Ajay, I focus on my own journey and what I can do best going forward. But yes, one thing that all three of us relate with is the idea of listening to our heart and doing what we feel will make us happy or challenge ourselves as an artiste. That's a thought process we all have. So yes, we are pretty much in that line that way."