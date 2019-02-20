Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spill love in latest pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar's personal life is under the scanner these days as buzz is strong that he is dating gorgeous VJ-model Shibani Dandekar. The two often share love-filled pictures on Instagram and have also been spotted together on several occasions. Shibani and Farhan are currently on a holiday in Mexico and their pics speak for themselves that they are having a gala time together.

Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture with his lady love, captioning it as, “Four feet from paradise. @shibanidandekar #FarOutdoors #tulum #mexico #sunshinevibes #turquoisewater #beachbums #chill #swim #siesta”

Gone are the days when celebs would hide their relationship status and avert paparazzi. The year 2018 saw more and more celebs tie the knot or declaring their love in public. While couples like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl made things official, others like Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor - Malaika Arora and Farhan - Shibani conveyed through public appearances and social media posts that they are more than 'just friends'.

When asked about dating rumours with Farhan, Shibani had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is.”