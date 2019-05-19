Farhan Akhtar 'bit too late' in appealing to voters of Bhopal

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar got trolled for appealing to the voters of Bhopal on Sunday, a week after the city had recorded 61.71 per cent voting. Following this, he pointed out how people have got their "priorities" wrong.

"Humne taareek galat samjhi toh galaa pakad liya, jisne itihaas galat samjha use galey laga rahe ho. #priorities (I got a date wrong, you caught hold of my throat. You are hugging the one who got history wrong)," Farhan tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, he had urged voters of Bhopal to "say no" to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who made a statement in favour of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate," he had tweeted.

Soon after his tweet, netizens attacked him.

"Dear Farhan Akhtar, Bhopal went to vote a while back so you're a bit too late," Pavithra wrote.

Ayush mentioned: "When you get paid for your tweet after the election has been held Farhan..."

Akarsh wrote: "Sir, it's a bit early...please retweet this in 2024."

Rishabh Pant tweeted: "Farhan Akhtar got angry and tweeted how dare you, when BJP leader said that film stars have very low general knowledge and today he proved it right that film stars definitely have low general knowledge."

Rony Dasgupta wrote: "Dear Sir, please learn the election dates before posting on election."

Harsh Jain simply asked: "Dear Farhan, why are you so dumb?"