हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agriculture laws

Farmers' protests: 62-year old woman drives jeep from Patiala to Delhi's Singhu border, Diljit Dosanjh shares pic

The farmers' protests have entered its 28th day on Wednesday (December 23).

Farmers&#039; protests: 62-year old woman drives jeep from Patiala to Delhi&#039;s Singhu border, Diljit Dosanjh shares pic
Photo: Twitter/@diljitdosanjh

New Delhi: The farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital from the past 28 days have witnessed thousands of people joining in from different parts of India. The protests against the three new farm laws have also seen support from numerous famous sportspersons, Bollywood actors and actresses, Punjabi singers and movie stars. These noted people have also been supporting the agitating farmers on their social media platforms.

One of the noted stars is Diljit Dosanjh, who's the talk of the town for his constant support to farmers. The 'GOAT' had himself joined the farmers at the Delhi border and has been continuously sharing pictures and videos of the same on his social media accounts. 

He also recently shared a picture of women who reportedly drove from Patiala (Punjab) to a Delhi border. 

As per reports, Manjeet Kaur, 62, drove a Jeep from Patiala to join the agitating farmers at the Singhu border.

The singer shared the picture and wished for their good health.

Notably, the farmers' protests have entered its 28th day on Wednesday (December 23) and the last six round of talks between the Centre and their leaders couldn't break the deadlock. The sixth round of talks was held on December 9.

A large number of farmers have camped at the Delhi borders and seeking a repeal of the new agriculture laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

On the other hand, the Centre has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Agriculture lawsFarmers protestfarmers protestsDiljit Dosanjh
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates 'sweet 16'; watch
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M53S

DNA: Ground report from Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthplace