Farmers' protests: 62-year old woman drives jeep from Patiala to Delhi's Singhu border, Diljit Dosanjh shares pic

New Delhi: The farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital from the past 28 days have witnessed thousands of people joining in from different parts of India. The protests against the three new farm laws have also seen support from numerous famous sportspersons, Bollywood actors and actresses, Punjabi singers and movie stars. These noted people have also been supporting the agitating farmers on their social media platforms.

One of the noted stars is Diljit Dosanjh, who's the talk of the town for his constant support to farmers. The 'GOAT' had himself joined the farmers at the Delhi border and has been continuously sharing pictures and videos of the same on his social media accounts.

He also recently shared a picture of women who reportedly drove from Patiala (Punjab) to a Delhi border.

As per reports, Manjeet Kaur, 62, drove a Jeep from Patiala to join the agitating farmers at the Singhu border.

Baba Karu Kirpa pic.twitter.com/gJCG5fUtnk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 22, 2020

The singer shared the picture and wished for their good health.

Notably, the farmers' protests have entered its 28th day on Wednesday (December 23) and the last six round of talks between the Centre and their leaders couldn't break the deadlock. The sixth round of talks was held on December 9.

A large number of farmers have camped at the Delhi borders and seeking a repeal of the new agriculture laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

On the other hand, the Centre has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.